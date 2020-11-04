Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight ARMENIA AZERBAIJAN FRANCE Issue dated 04/11/2020

Paris embroiled in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Bombing in Nagorno-Karabakh on 4 October 2020.
Bombing in Nagorno-Karabakh on 4 October 2020. ©Adrien Vautier/Le Pictorium/MAXPPP
The ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has dashed French hopes of defence deals with Azerbaijan. However Baku is still looking for some French support. [...] (540 words)
