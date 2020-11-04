This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
China Dorian Barak joins dots between UAE, Israel, Beijing and Erik Prince
The Gulf Israel Business Council (GIBC) has been founded by discreet US-Israeli businessman Dorian Barak, a close friend of Blackwater founder Erik Prince, on the sidelines of the recognition of Israel by the United Arab Emirates. [...]
Urged by Washington, Tel Aviv tightens control on Chinese investment in Israel
Despite government instability, the cabinet of the Israeli prime minister is poised to create a new committee to oversee foreign investment in Israel. China, which already has an established foothold in the country, is the main target of the initiative. [...]
Snubbed by Sudan, Pompeo and Netanyahu scour Africa in search of support
Despite months of lobbying, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has failed to convince the president of Sudan's Sovereign Council to recognise Israel or support the Middle East peace plan concocted by Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. [...]