This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Emirati intelligence exposes Iranian networks in Somalia
According to a secret report by the Emirati intelligence services which the Indian Ocean Newsletter has seen, the Iranian internal intelligence agency Itilaat and the supreme emir of the Somalian Islamist network, Ahmed Diriye, are collaborating closely. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 21/10/2020