Lubyanka upheaval: behind the scenes of Kremlin's internal intelligence purge
The end of April was marked by a series of arrests and accusations in Russian internal intelligence. At the centre of the purge in all but name is the economic security service of the FSB, the control tower of the country's economy - and its oligarchs. [...]
