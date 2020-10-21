This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Crossed lines in parliament over intelligence law review
In its annual report at the end of September, the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee recommended 59 amendments to the 2015 Intelligence Act. Some of the proposals are very different from those put forward by the MPs Larrivé-Kervran-Mis fact-finding mission in June. [...]
Parliament doesn't want to expand control on exchange agreements between foreign intelligence services and France's
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]
