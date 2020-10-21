This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
French Embassy stays in diplomatic quarantine as François Gouyette takes charge
France's new ambassador in Algeria will have the difficult job of reviving bilateral relations, which are currently at a particularly low ebb. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune believes that France backed the "hirak" protest movement and his presidential rival Azzedine Mihoubi. [...]
Ambassador Driencourt set to leave his post amid diplomatic tensions
Much appreciated by Algiers during the era of former president Bouteflika, it's time for French ambassador Xavier Driencourt to move on. As he readies to leave in the next few months, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has gone on the offensive against Paris in a calculated populist move. [...]
