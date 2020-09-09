Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED STATES TURKEY Issue dated 09/09/2020

Washington discreetly puts spanner in Erdogan's works

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation in Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2020.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation in Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2020. ©MURAT CET NMUHURDAR/PPO
The US is stepping up restrictions on exports to Turkey in a bid to counter Erdogan's activism in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya. The Pentagon is also unhappy about Turkey's recent treatment of the US company Sierra Nevada. [...] (475 words)
