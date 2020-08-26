Doha, like Abu Dhabi, also hooked on Israeli technology
After the UAE, Muscat, Khartoum and Manama may be next to recognise Israel
In the wake of official relations being established between Israel and the UAE on August 13, both countries and the US are putting pressure on other neighbours in the region to follow suit. Oman, Sudan and Bahrain are the priority. [...]
Normalisation with Israel threatens IDEMIA's joint venture in Abu Dhabi
Israeli cyber companies are expected to make a beeline for the UAE thanks to the normalisation of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, giving the UAE's interior ministry scope to set new terms for its biometric border control contract. [...]