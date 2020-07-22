Mossad and CIA move into DGSE's N'Djamena turf
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.60)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Battle lines shift in Israel-Iran stand-off
With speculation mounting over what action Israel may take against Iran, Intelligence Online can reveal that Israel has been redeploying in the Caucasus, on Iran’s border. Having broken off relations with Turkey, its long-time ally in the region, Israel recently [. [...]