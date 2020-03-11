Washington turns to Gulf agents to wrest Motor Sich away from Chinese hands
Wang Jing, the businessman spearheading Beijing's global ambitions
Beijing Skyrizon Aviation's attempt to take over Ukraine's Motor Sich alarmed Washington, which wants to prevent China from obtaining the company's defence technology. Skyrizon's executive, Wang Jing, claims to be operating alone, but maintains close ties to China's leaders and defence sector through his telecoms company Xinwei. [...]
Zelensky's victory threatens to shake up Ukraine's defence industry landscape
Petro Poroshenko's defeat in Ukraine's presidential elections last month has triggered intense in-fighting between the defence industry's established movers and shakers and newcomers keen to get in on the action. Western allies and defence companies are watching with trepidation. [...]
Salman re-writes Saudi deal-making rules
The surprise news on February 22 that Saudi Arabia had ordered six observation satellites from the US company DigitalGlobe, following on from Riyadh's brutal ditching of the Euros 3 billion DONAS three-way package of French military materiel for Lebanon, has [. [...]