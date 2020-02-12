This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Military intelligence overhaul underway
One of recently-appointed new French military intelligence chief General Pierre de Villiers' major tasks is to reform military intelligence within the armed forces, an area whose weaknesses came to light during France's Operations Serval and Harmattan in Mali and Libya. [...]
Why France is training Oussama Al Jouili's troops
President Emmanuel Macron of France, who is manoeuvring again following the failure of the Libyan peace conference in Palermo in November (MC 1316), has relaunched his diplomatic-security drive in Libya in the hope of getting an agreement to hold elections [. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 11/03/2020