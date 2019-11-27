NSA emerges as US cybersecurity shield by default

The October launch of the NSA's new Cybersecurity Directorate has placed the security agency as the US's main line of protection against cyberthreats, a rung above the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This extension of its field of action to include civil society also means the NSA will be involved in the many politically-charged issues looming on the horizon - the security of the 2020 US presidential elections for one. [...]