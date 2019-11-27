This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Abbas Kamel overhauls Mukhabarat under Sisi's watchful eye
Working with Abdel Fattah Al Sisi's security advisors, General Abbas Kamel, who became the interim head of Egypt's Mukhabarat in January, has begun laying the groundwork for a rapprochement between the service and Egypt's military intelligence. [...]
Balance of power in Khartoum swings to Cairo-Abu Dhabi-Riyadh axis
Building on the meeting organised on 17 May by the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs Tibor Nagy, on 21 June Berlin will host diplomats from the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union, the Intergovernmental Authority [. [...]
Bashir breaks with Egypt, hitches wagon to Gulf States
Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir seems to change his allies more frequently than his shirts. No sooner had he distanced himself from Iran's theocratic regime than he reached out to the monarchies of the Gulf States, taking full advantage of their [. [...]