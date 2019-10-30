Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED STATES IRAQ SYRIA Issue dated 30/10/2019

Special forces contractors in Syria hit by US withdrawal

The withdrawal of US special forces from Syria plunges their providers into uncertainty.
©Reuters
President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from northeastern Syria has plunged military service contractors working with the special forces into difficulty. [...] (512 words)
