Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
UNITED STATES Issue dated 04/09/2019

ODNI takes over university partnerships

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is poised to take over the supervision of university partnerships from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), which has been responsible for them since 2011. [...] (225 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more