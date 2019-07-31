The entire article (216 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Not a reader yet?
Create an account
Receive exclusive advantages
From Information Assurance to cybersecurity : The NSA reforms its defensive activities
This summer the NSA discreetly eliminated the last traces of its defensive branch, the Information Assurance Directorate (IAD), completing a merger of its offensive and defensive activities that has been two years in the making. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 28/08/2019