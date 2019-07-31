The entire article (73 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Not a reader yet?
Create an account
Receive exclusive advantages
Four aides spearhead Mohammed bin Salman' international charm offensive
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is looking to take back the initiative in a number of conflicts of influence that he himself started with Qatar, Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood and other parties. Four key figures are leading the Saudi official's offensive. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 28/08/2019