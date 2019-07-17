Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 17/07/2019

Bruno Dalles manoeuvred out of Tracfin

Bruno Dalles was replaced on July 10 by Maryvonne Le Brignonen at the head of Tracfin.
Maryvonne Le Brignonen's appointment as head of the financial intelligence service Tracfin on July 10 marked the conclusion of a [...]
