Kremlin retools Russian intelligence apparatus in Armenia
Shaken up by events in its traditional fief of Armenia, the Kremlin has replaced its people in Yerevan in the wake of the protests that shook the country last April. [...]
Long focussed on the Russian federation’s political and diplomatic headaches (Chechnya, opposition groups and the like) Russia’s domestic and foreign intelligence agencies - respectively FSB and SVR - are now taking an increasing interest in the economy. [...]
