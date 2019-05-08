Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spotlight UKRAINE Issue 829 dated 08/05/2019
Zelensky's victory threatens to shake up Ukraine's defence industry landscape

Volodymyr Zelensky was elected President of Ukraine on April 21, 2019.
Petro Poroshenko's defeat in Ukraine's presidential elections last month has triggered intense in-fighting between the defence industry's established movers and shakers and newcomers keen to get in on the action. Western allies and defence companies are watching with trepidation. [...]
