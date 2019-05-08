Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
EUROPERUSSIA Issue 829 dated 08/05/2019
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence

Alexander Lukashenko purges Minsk's pro-Russians

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, in February 2019.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, in February 2019. ©Reuters
With trade wars between Russia and Belarus being fought out on numerous fronts, Alexander Lukashenko recently sent two strong messages [...]
The entire article (181 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more