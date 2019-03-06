Office of the Director of National Intelligence joins Pompeo in anti-Nord Stream 2 campaign
A new bill, the "Protect European Energy Security Act" was introduced to Congress in early February, upping pressure against the [...]
Although many MPs are in favour of it, the creation of a permanent parliamentary economic security committee does not have the unanimous support of LREM MPs, who recently passed an amendment that will prevent it from treading on the toes of the parliamentary intelligence committee. [...]