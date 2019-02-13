Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 823 dated 13/02/2019
CIA now seeks paid informers on strategic issues

The CIA has broadened the objectives of its online platform which will no longer be used solely for receiving information about direct threats to US interests.
Stay up-to-date

