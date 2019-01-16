Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 821 dated 16/01/2019
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence

Despite Trump, US intelligence plans long-term presence in Syria

Although Donald Trump announced last month that the US will withdraw troops from Syria, the Department of Defense (DoD) is going all out to ensure that Bashar Al Assad's forces and those of his allies Russia and Iran are closely monitored.
The entire article (241 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more