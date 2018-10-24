Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO INTELLIGENCE ONLINE
SUBSCRIBE
TURKEY Issue 816 dated 24/10/2018

After generous budgets, lean years ahead for MIT

The audit report on Turkish government spending in 2017, which was published last month, shows that the MIT (Milli Istihbarat [...]
The entire article (178 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject
On our other sites

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more