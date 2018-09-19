Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE Issue 813 dated 19/09/2018

French MPs limit powers of new economic security committee

Although many MPs are in favour of it, the creation of a permanent parliamentary economic security committee does not have the unanimous support of LREM MPs, who recently passed an amendment that will prevent it from treading on the toes of the parliamentary intelligence committee.
Stay up-to-date

