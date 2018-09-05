Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE Issue 812 dated 05/09/2018

IGN woos intelligence services to carve niche in GEOINT

A report recently submitted to the French government on the sovereignty of geographical data stresses the role that the French geographical institute IGN can play in helping the French intelligence services, as it aims to become their leading GEOINT partner.
