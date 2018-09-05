Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 812 dated 05/09/2018

From Information Assurance to cybersecurity : The NSA reforms its defensive activities

Paul Nakasone, director of the NSA, finalized the reform of the Information Assurance Directorate. ©Reuters
This summer the NSA discreetly eliminated the last traces of its defensive branch, the Information Assurance Directorate (IAD), completing a merger of its offensive and defensive activities that has been two years in the making.
Stay up-to-date

