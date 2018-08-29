Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spotlight SAUDI ARABIAUNITED ARAB EMIRATESQATAR Issue 812 dated 29/08/2018

Rivalry between Riyadh and Doha creates rich pickings for private investigators

As the accusations of corruption and supporting terrorism continue to fly, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are fast overtaking Russian oligarchs as the main clients of international private investigation firms.
