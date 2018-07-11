Sisi tightens screws of security apparatus
The reshuffle at the Egyptian defence and interior ministries on June 7 has given President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi a [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
Even before presenting his "road map" to the United Nations on September 20, UN special Libya envoy Ghassan Salame was confronted with competing initiatives from Tunisia, Egypt and even Congo-Brazzaville. In Tunis, Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi is trying to regain [...]
Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir seems to change his allies more frequently than his shirts. No sooner had he distanced himself from Iran's theocratic regime than he reached out to the monarchies of the Gulf States, taking full advantage of their [...]