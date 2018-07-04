Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 809 dated 04/07/2018

Epic battle of influence underway for Pentagon's ‘JEDI' cloud contract

Jim Mattis, Secretary of Defense, is targeted by lobbyists for the Pentagon's cloud allocation.
Lobbyists and consultants are beating a path to the Pentagon's door to land their clients the sought-after contract for the creation of a bespoke US Department of Defense cloud.
