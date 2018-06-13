Beijing pursues plan to dominate GEOINT sector
China intends to profit from the shake-up in the satellite imagery sector in Western countries to get its hands on American know-how and develop its own capacities. [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
The surprise news on February 22 that Saudi Arabia had ordered six observation satellites from the US company Digital Globe, following on from Riyadh’s brutal ditching of the Euros 3 billion DONAS three-way package of French military materiel for Lebanon, [...]