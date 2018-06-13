French internal intelligence service finally launches a reform
Despite the ever-present threat of terrorism in France, the DGSI, France's main internal intelligence service, is preparing structural upheaval. [...]
While the French parliament examines a new intelligence bill, rivalry continues to hamper the work of the country’s various internal intelligence services in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo massacres in January. Intelligence Online investigates. Cazeneuve at the helm [...]
Two lessons can be learned from the terrorist attacks that rocked Paris last week: while the inter-ministerial crisis centre operated by the interior ministry rose to the occasion, successfully coordinating the operations that neutralised the jihadists, there were flaws in [...]