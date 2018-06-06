Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE Issue 807 dated 06/06/2018

Sovereignty over digital tools divides intelligence chiefs

A report on digital technology in the armed forces has been published against the backdrop of a heated debated inside the military and the intelligence services about the sovereignty of equipment in their use.
