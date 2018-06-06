Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 807 dated 06/06/2018

DIA clandestine service has a chance to prove himself on North Korea, under the watchful eye of the CIA

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Pentagon boss Jim Mattis.
With US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un poised to meet in Singapore on June 12, US intelligence agencies are still on the offensive in that part of the world.
