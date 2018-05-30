Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 807 dated 30/05/2018

DNI in front line of Trump's economic warfare

Dan Coats, DNI on the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States
Dan Coats, DNI on the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States
The reform of the CFIUS, the committee that oversees foreign investment in the US, will propel Dan Coats into the heart of Trump's offensive against China.
The entire article (148 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more