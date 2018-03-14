Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight FRANCE RUSSIA Issue 802 dated 14/03/2018

Macron heads for Kremlin while Russians fight for influence in Paris

After their meeting in Versailles, Macron and Putin have established the Trianon Dialogue
After their meeting in Versailles, Macron and Putin have established the Trianon Dialogue
Emmanuel Macron is looking to beef up the agenda of his visit to Russia at a time when French CAC40 companies with operations in Russia are feeling the squeeze.

