Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight SAUDI ARABIA Issue 801 dated 28/02/2018

Mohammed bin Salman prepares international roadshow

MbS is keen to make his Vision 2030 strategy the main focus of the visit.
MbS is keen to make his Vision 2030 strategy the main focus of the visit. ©Reuters
After a planned visit to London in early March, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to follow up with visits to Washington and Paris as part of an effort to promote his Vision 2030 strategy.

611 words/9.40 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more