DGSI's anti-terrorism department gets legal chief
According to our sources, Lucile Rolland has stepped down as the head of the DGSI's anti-terrorism, or "T", department, after [...]
Mentioned in this article
Two lessons can be learned from the terrorist attacks that rocked Paris last week: while the inter-ministerial crisis centre operated by the interior ministry rose to the occasion, successfully coordinating the operations that neutralised the jihadists, there were flaws in [...]