Russia's intelligence apparatus tightens screws in Crimea
Moscow's deployment of S-400 in Crimea comes at a time when the Russian intelligence services are gradually establishing a presence throughout the region. [...]
170 words
Mentioned in this article
Long focussed on the Russian federation’s political and diplomatic headaches (Chechnya, opposition groups and the like) Russia’s domestic and foreign intelligence agencies - respectively FSB and SVR - are now taking an increasing interest in the economy. While the Kremlin [...]