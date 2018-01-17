Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight CHINA Issue 798 dated 17/01/2018

Beijing pursues plan to dominate GEOINT sector

Xi Jingping wants to finance and develop optical observation satellites.
Xi Jingping wants to finance and develop optical observation satellites.
China intends to profit from the shake-up in the satellite imagery sector in Western countries to get its hands on American know-how and develop its own capacities.

538 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more