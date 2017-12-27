Cyber-spend goes two thirds on defence, a third on attack
A memo on the defence budget that was submitted to the parliamentary defence committee at the end of September shows [...]
176 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The current unprecedented levels of terror threat have led the French and British intelligence services to work together to a degree previously unheard of. Intelligence Online has investigated the strengthened cooperation pact on both sides of the English Channel. While [...]