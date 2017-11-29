Presidential CTC welcomes back Chirac's intelligence henchmen
France's new National Counter-terrorism Centre, set up on President Emmanuel Macron's orders, is creating a role for Jacques Chirac's intelligence inner circles. [...]
The French intelligence services have come under fire for failing to prevent the terror attacks in Paris on November 13. But while there were undoubtedly mistakes, intelligence service insiders blame administrative delays, political inaction and indecisiveness. Waiting not doing - On [...]