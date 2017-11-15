Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight SAUDI ARABIA Issue 794 dated 15/11/2017

Defence industry channels in disarray

Mbs has sidelining people in defence circles who were not under his control.
Mbs has sidelining people in defence circles who were not under his control. ©Bloomberg
In a massive purge on November 4, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman managed to achieve what no other Saudi Arabian leader has done - sidelining people in defence circles who were not under his control.

537 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more