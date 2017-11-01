Government and DGSI lean towards biometric ID
The launch of a biometric identity governmental project, announced by France's interior minister Gerard Collomb on September 6, may open [...]
67 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
While the French parliament examines a new intelligence bill, rivalry continues to hamper the work of the country’s various internal intelligence services in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo massacres in January. Intelligence Online investigates. Cazeneuve at the helm [...]