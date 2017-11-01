Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ Issue 793 dated 01/11/2017

Barzanis in disarray after

According to Intelligence Online's sources, Massoud Barzani and his son Masrour Barzani, the Kurdish Autonomous Region's spymaster (IOL 791), are [...]

