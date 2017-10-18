A+, an agency that works against Iran and Azerbaijan in Paris
A communications and lobbying concern named A+Conseils that was founded by Christelle Alamichel with help from a close friend, prominent [...]
216 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Information gleaned by Intelligence Online from several due diligence experts casts a fresh light on the collapse of the Enron and challenges the viability of results presented by the energy group to watchdog bodies, and primarily the Securities Exchange Commission, [...]