French seek new negotiation channels for Saudi deals
Paris is looking to get back in with the Saudis after the flurry of deals that Riyadh has struck with the US in a blossoming relationship underscored by Donald Trump's visit last month. [...]
The surprise news on February 22 that Saudi Arabia had ordered six observation satellites from the US company Digital Globe, following on from Riyadh’s brutal ditching of the Euros 3 billion DONAS three-way package of French military materiel for Lebanon, [...]
