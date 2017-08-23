Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA Issue 788 dated 23/08/2017

Gonganbu's "Panda" foreign service gains ground

Growing Chinese moves to get suspected Islamist Uighurs extradited from Egypt and Turkey have shed might on the 1st Bureau [...]

