Pro-Aoun security shake-up
Lebanon’s acquisition of military materiel under a $1 billion envelope that Riyadh granted to prime minister Saad Hariri in August is proceeding apace. Intelligence Online can also reveal that there has been a breakthrough on Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion package [...]